 JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now For Combined Competitive Exam, Direct Link Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now For Combined Competitive Exam, Direct Link Inside

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now For Combined Competitive Exam, Direct Link Inside

The dates of the CGL 2023 exam, as announced by JSSC, are January 28, 2024, and February 4, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now For Combined Competitive Exam | Representative image

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, which administers the exam, has made the JSSC CGL admit card available on its official website, jssc.nic.in. The dates of the CGL 2023 exam, as announced by JSSC, are January 28, 2024, and February 4, 2024.

Using their login IDs, candidates who are taking the General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) can view and download their admit card.

By providing their Registration ID and birthdate, applicants will be able to view their admit card.

Direct link to download admit card

Read Also
Indian Railways Announces 5695 Open Assistant Loco Pilot Positions, Apply Now!
article-image

How to download?

Go to jssc.nic.in, the official website.

On the homepage, select the "Link to Download Admit Card for JSSC CGL CCE-2023".

As prompted, enter your login credentials.

Get the admission card online and download it.

Take a printout of it after downloading it for future use.

Up to 2027 positions, including those of Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Block Supply Officer, and Planning Assistant, will be filled via this hiring campaign.

To be chosen in the end, candidates must pass the recruiting exam at every level.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Oil Corporation Limited Announces Recruitment Drive For 473 Apprentice Positions

Indian Oil Corporation Limited Announces Recruitment Drive For 473 Apprentice Positions

Gauhati University: CM Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Critical Professor

Gauhati University: CM Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Critical Professor

Winter Break Extended For Jammu Schools Due To Severe Cold Weather

Winter Break Extended For Jammu Schools Due To Severe Cold Weather

Ram Aayenge Trend: Netizens Divided Over Viral Video Of Nagpur Teacher Dancing With Students

Ram Aayenge Trend: Netizens Divided Over Viral Video Of Nagpur Teacher Dancing With Students

Watch: Pahadi Student Sings 'Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data' Song On First Day Of School, Video Takes...

Watch: Pahadi Student Sings 'Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data' Song On First Day Of School, Video Takes...