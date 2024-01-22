JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now For Combined Competitive Exam, Direct Link Inside

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now For Combined Competitive Exam | Representative image

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, which administers the exam, has made the JSSC CGL admit card available on its official website, jssc.nic.in. The dates of the CGL 2023 exam, as announced by JSSC, are January 28, 2024, and February 4, 2024.

Using their login IDs, candidates who are taking the General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) can view and download their admit card.

By providing their Registration ID and birthdate, applicants will be able to view their admit card.

Direct link to download admit card

How to download?

Go to jssc.nic.in, the official website.

On the homepage, select the "Link to Download Admit Card for JSSC CGL CCE-2023".

As prompted, enter your login credentials.

Get the admission card online and download it.

Take a printout of it after downloading it for future use.

Up to 2027 positions, including those of Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Block Supply Officer, and Planning Assistant, will be filled via this hiring campaign.

To be chosen in the end, candidates must pass the recruiting exam at every level.