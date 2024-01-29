JSSC CGL 2024: Paper Leak On First Day Former CM Demands Probe

Representational Image / Pexels

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has been forced to cancel the General Knowledge paper of the General Graduate Qualifying Combined Competitive Examination (JSSC CGL) 2023 on its very first day. The cancellation, prompted by a paper leak, was officially confirmed through a notification by JSSC. The affected paper, held during the third shift on January 28, 2024, has left candidates anxiously awaiting a new examination date to be announced soon on the official website.

Exam faces fresh controversy

According to News 18 reports, candidates, who have eagerly awaited the Jharkhand CGL 2023 exam amid several previous postponements, were met with disappointment as the issue of paper leak surfaced on the inaugural day. The examination, initially scheduled to run from January 28 to February 4, now faces scrutiny over the integrity of its process.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi, has taken a firm stand on the matter, calling for a comprehensive inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Marandi emphasized the gravity of the situation, pointing out that answer sheets had been circulated on social media platforms like WhatsApp. "This matter should be investigated by CBI," he asserted, highlighting the need for a thorough and impartial investigation.

जेएसएससी परीक्षा में पेपर लीक की सीबीआई जांच हो: बाबूलाल मरांडी



भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल मरांडी ने जेएससीसी द्वारा रविवार को आयोजित सीजीएल परीक्षा में कथित तौर पर पेपर लीक की जांच सीबीआई से कराने की मांग की है। बाबूलाल मरांडी ने कहा कि कई छात्रों ने सोशल मीडिया पर आंसर शीट… — Office of Babulal Marandi (@babulalmarandi) January 28, 2024

Recruitment process hangs in the balance

The JSSC CGL exam consists of three papers—language, regional and tribal languages, and General Knowledge. Those who clear the prelims are slated to proceed to the mains exam, followed by a meticulous document verification process. The recruitment process, designed to fill Group B and C positions, including roles like JSA, Planning Assistant, and Block Supply Officer, now faces uncertainty with a total of 2025 vacancies in the balance.

As per JSSC requirements, candidates applying for JSSC CGL recruitment must hold a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognized university. As the investigation unfolds, candidates anxiously await further communication from JSSC regarding the rescheduled examination date and potential consequences for the affected General Knowledge paper.