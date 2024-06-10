JoSAA Counselling 2024: Registration Process Begins Today For JEE Mains And Advanced Candidates

Admin

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the commencement of the registration and choice-filling process for JoSAA counselling 2024. JEE Mains and JEE Advanced candidates can apply for it on josaa.nic.in.

The JoSAA counselling process will allocate seats across 114 institutes, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 34 other technical institutes.

Important dates:

Registration and choice filling: June 10-June 18, 2024

Mock Seat Allocation 1: June 15, 2024 (based on choice till June 14)

Mock Seat Allocation 2: June 17, 2024 (based on choice till June 16)

Data Reconcilation and seat verification: June 19, 2024

First Round of Seat Allotment: June 20, 2024

Subsequent rounds of seat allotment: June 27, July 4, July 10, and July 17, 2024

Following each round of seat allotment, candidates must complete online reporting, online fee payment, document upload, and respond to any queries.

How to register and fill choices:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA: josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Utilise your JEE Main or JEE Advanced credentials for login.

Step 3: Complete the registration process by providing the required details.

Step 4: Fill in your preferences for courses and institutions.

Step 5: Review the mock seat allocation results to adjust your choices if necessary.

Step 6: Submit your final choices by June 18, 2024.

Step 7: Follow the schedule for seat allotment and complete the necessary online reporting steps.

To ensure a smooth counselling process and secure admission to the top engineering institutes, candidates are strongly advised to carefully read the instructions and guidelines found on the JoSAA website.