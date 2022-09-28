e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJoSAA counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for round 2 declared; here's how to check

JoSAA counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for round 2 declared; here's how to check

The JoSAA counselling round 3 seat allotment result will be out on October 3.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
JoSAA counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for round 2 declared | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling round 2 allotment result has been announced today, September 28. Candidates can check their result on the official website-- josaa.nic.in by entering their application number and password.

Selected candidates in the JoSAA second allotment list must confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying admission fee between by October 1, 2022. The JoSAA counselling round 3 seat allotment result will be out on October 3. Candidates will be allotted seats depending on their JEE Advanced 2022/ JEE Main 2022 rank list, preference filling and availability of seats in engineering institutes.

Read Also
NIT Rourkela to host JoSAA 2022; Know important dates
article-image

Here are the steps to check JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result:

  1. Open the official website- josaa.nic.in.

  2. Select Seat Allotment Result - Round 2 link on the homepage.

  3. Enter JEE Main application number and password, and login.

  4. JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

  5. Download the result and get a hard copy for future use.

RECENT STORIES

Narendra Modi as CM sowed the seeds of technical education in Gujarat: Home Minister Amit Shah

Narendra Modi as CM sowed the seeds of technical education in Gujarat: Home Minister Amit Shah

JoSAA counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for round 2 declared; here's how to check

JoSAA counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for round 2 declared; here's how to check

German National, Schengen visa fees reduced for Indian nationals, students

German National, Schengen visa fees reduced for Indian nationals, students

MPSC 2023: Maharashtra government releases provisional timetable

MPSC 2023: Maharashtra government releases provisional timetable

Here's all you need to know about key English language exams for studying abroad

Here's all you need to know about key English language exams for studying abroad