JoSAA counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for round 2 declared; here's how to check

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling round 2 allotment result has been announced today, September 28. Candidates can check their result on the official website-- josaa.nic.in by entering their application number and password.

Selected candidates in the JoSAA second allotment list must confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying admission fee between by October 1, 2022. The JoSAA counselling round 3 seat allotment result will be out on October 3. Candidates will be allotted seats depending on their JEE Advanced 2022/ JEE Main 2022 rank list, preference filling and availability of seats in engineering institutes.

Here are the steps to check JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: