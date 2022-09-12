NIT Rourkela to host JoSAA 2022; Know important dates

NIT Rourkela to host JoSAA 2022 |

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 on September 11. Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Rourkela's National Institute of Technology (NIT Rourkela) will be carrying out the centralised seat allocation process for admission to various universities in 2022.

Six rounds of counselling will be conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), which will have a total of 54477 seats. JoSAA will be used to select applicants for all 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 30 GFTIs, 3 SPAs, and one IIEST.

As a one-time measure, the eligibility requirement is 75% in the 12th grade or 20 percentiles in the 12th grade has been exempted for academic year 2022-23.

Registration for JoSAA rounds of seat allocation will begin on September 12, 2022. After the completion of the JoSAA rounds, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022-special rounds will begin on October 24, 2022. The entire counselling process is scheduled to be completed by November 6, 2022.

The JoSAA and CSAB special rounds are expected to attract approximately 2.2 lakh applicants.

Candidates are required to follow these steps to participate in JoSAA-2022

Visit the JoSAA official website https://josaa.nic.in. Alternately, visit CSAB official website https://csab.nic.in to log on to JoSAA.

On the homepage, login using JEE (Main) Application Number and password.

Complete the choice filling section

Review and lock the choices filled in

Important dates:

September 12, 2022: Registration process for JoSAA Starts.

September 23- October 16, 2022: Six Rounds of JoSAA will be conducted

October 24, 2022: Display of vacancies after JoSAA rounds

October 24, 2022: Registration for the filling of vacant seats through CSAB Special Rounds starts

October 29-November 6, 2022: Two Rounds of CSAB special will be conducted

November 7, 2022: Expected date for commencement of 1st year classes.

