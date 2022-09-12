JoSAA counseling 2022 begins today; Know more here

JoSAA counseling 2022 begins today | Pixabay

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 registration is going to begin today, September 12. Only those candidates who have cleared the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 will be eligible to register for JoSAA Counselling on the official website- josaa.nic.in. The final date to apply for JoSAA 2022 counselling is September 21.

The candidates will have to login to the JoSAA 2022 database after successfully checking all the details. As per the schedule, the round one seat allocation result will be released on September 23. The round 2 seat allocation process will be held from September 28 to October 2, round 3 from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5 will take place from October 12 to 15, round 6 will be conducted October 16 to 17.