It's okay to dream, it's not okay to fantasise: JEE Advanced girl topper

IIT Bombay declared the results of JEE Advanced 2022 |

Engineering has always been a boys' playground so when girls shine, they make history. Tanishka Kabra is the girl topper in this year's Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results. Tanishka is ecstatic and doubly so because she is not only among this year’s toppers but also the first girl topper.

AIR 16 Tanishka Kabra |

Ahmedabad's Tanishka, who bagged AIR 16, expressed her views on Covid-19. She said, "The entire situation was pretty strange. We suddenly had to shift to online lectures. However, the strict schedule and discipline made me feel that the change was quite normal." According to her, the paper was exactly how she had expected it to be. "My short-term goal is to pursue computer science at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. As long-term goals, I prefer exploring my options once I step into the institute," she added.

She also advised the future aspirants of JEE Advanced. She said, "It is important that you be honest to yourself. Don't be afraid and face the reality. It is necessary to not live in denial and fantasies. Though it is great to dream, it is not okay to fantasise. Always appear for tests to know where you actually stand."