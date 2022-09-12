Computer Science, IIT-B common goals for JEE Advanced toppers

IIT Bombay | File

The Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT-B) declared the Joint Entrance Examination results today. A total of 40712 candidates have been qualified for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Leading AIR toppers included RK Shishir, who bagged AIR 1, Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy, who bagged AIR 2, and Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil, who was AIR 3.

The Free Press Journal spoke to these candidates and this is what they had to say:

AIR 1 RK Shishir |

Shishir RK, who in fact was also the KCET topper some months ago and AIR 56 in JEE Mains, said that he is willing to join IIT Bombay and pursue Computer Science. He mentioned, "This would help me in my dream of beginning with a start-up and contributing to society." He also stated the amount of hard work required to reach where he now is. "I daily studied from 6:30 am to 8 pm without any breaks or day-offs. Moreover, every Sunday, I appeared for two exams."

AIR 2 Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy |

Lohith Reddy, who secured AIR 2, said, "My brother, who bagged AIR 5 last year, motivated me the most in cracking JEE Advanced. I always used to turn up to him when I couldn't answer any questions." Lohith's next goal is to do Computer Science at IIT Bombay. He also mentioned his career aim. He stated, "I would like to start a company in India so that I could improve employment skills in the country."

AIR 3 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil |

Kerala's Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil said, "Cracking the exam was too difficult for me, and the three-year-long preparation was too long. I never thought that I would do so well in my exams. However, I realized it is just about being regular and systematic." He studied for 10 hours, on average, daily. "My future plan is to take up Computer Science from IIT Bombay."