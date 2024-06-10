JoSAA 2024 Registration Link Active, Apply Now At josaa.nic.in

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the NIT+ system have opened their undergraduate admissions counselling registration period today, June 10, according to the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

Important Dates

The official website, josaa.nic.in, is where you can finish the first round of counselling. Between June 10 and June 18, you can fill out the choice form and pay in advance to reserve a spot. Candidates who choose to take the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can begin registering on June 14 following the release of the AAT results. On June 20, the closing rank and counselling dates will be revealed.

The JoSAA 2024 counselling process consists of online reporting, document verification, online payment, mock allocation, choice filling/locking, registration, and seat assignment. The simulated seat allotments 1 and 2 will be made public by JoSAA on June 15 and 17, respectively. Candidates whose seats are filled according to choice must indicate their selection within the stipulated time frame.



Eligibility Criteria

In order to participate in the JoSAA Counselling process, a candidate must have earned a minimum of 75% of the possible points in class 12. Sixty-five percent is the qualification for the reserved category. Additionally, applicants who rank in the top 20 percentile will be given counselling consideration.

JoSAA 2024



Under the Education Ministry, the JoSAA is a counselling body that oversees and controls 121 centrally sponsored technical education institutions' admissions procedure.



JoSAA Counselling is offering a one window application process for seats at 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur seats, 26 IIITs, and 40 additional government-funded technical institutions (GFTIs) for the 2024–25 academic year.

