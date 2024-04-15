Joint Entrance Test (JET), Pre-PG, And Ph.D. Entrance Exams 2024 Registration Closes Today; Apply Now! | Representational Pic

It has been announced by the Agriculture University, Jodhpur, that the Joint Entrance Test (JET) Exam 2024 registration period will end today, April 15, 2024. Prospective individuals are urged to submit their applications by midnight on the JET 2024 official website, jetauj2024.com.



If you miss the deadline, you can still apply until April 18, 2024, but there will be a Rs. 500 late fee. It is essential to remember that the exam admit card will be accessible on the website prior to the exam day. Admit cards cannot be sent by mail or other method, so candidates must download them from the website.

June 2, 2024, is the planned date of the JET Exam 2024. The exam is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM and end at 1:10 PM. The doors to each examination center close thirty minutes before the exam begins, at 10:30 AM; thus, candidates are recommended to arrive by 9:30 AM.



On June 2, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 5:10 PM, in a few Rajasthani cities, the Pre-PG Entrance Examinations for M.Sc. (Horticulture, Forestry, & Home Science/Community Science) will also be held.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the JET Exam 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register successfully.

Step 4: Key in the required details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: Save and download for future reference.

The application cost is Rs. 1600 plus bank charges for qualifying candidates; candidates from Rajasthan's SC/ST/SAP categories must pay an additional Rs. 1300 plus bank charges. It is required to pay the application fee online.

For admission to several UG & PG degree programs in agriculture and allied science offered by state agriculture and veterinary colleges in Rajasthan and certain private colleges in Rajasthan, JET, Pre-PG, and Ph.D. examinations are held.

Regarding the requirements for eligibility, students are qualified to take the JET if they have passed the Senior Secondary (10+2) exams with particular subject combinations in the Science/Agriculture stream. As of January 1, 2024, the minimum age limit is 16 and the maximum age limit is 25.



On June 19, 2024, the results of all entrance exams will be accessible through the candidate login. It is recommended that candidates check the JET official website for additional information and updates.