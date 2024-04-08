CUET UG Application Correction Window To Close Today, Know How To Edit | Representative image

Today, April 8, is the last day the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programmes (CUET UG) 2024 application correction window will be open, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG, candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance exam may make modifications to their CUET UG 2024 application form.

During the CUET 2024 form correction procedure, students will not be able to change their email address, permanent address, or correspondence address. Previously, April 7, 2024 was the deadline for CUET UG 2024 application corrections.

How to edit?

In order to make changes to their CUET UG application form 2024, candidates will need to enter their login information, including their registration number and password.

1) Visit NTA CUET UG's official website.

2) Enter the necessary login information on the CUET homepage to access the application rectification portal.



3) After logging in, edit the CUET application form as needed.



4) Send in the updated application, making sure you print a copy for your records.

From May 15 to May 31, the NTA will administer the Computer-Based Test (CBT) version of the CUET UG 2024. There will be a mixed format for the exam. Candidates from far-off locations can use this facility to take the exam in close proximity to their residences. Three shifts will be held: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12.30 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Unlike previous year, when applicants may select up to ten subjects, this year's candidates could only choose six subjects. Thirteen languages will be used for the exam.