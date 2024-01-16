John Hopkins SCAT Test That Preesha Chakroborty Took Explained!

Nine-Year-Old Indian-American Student Recognized As 'World's Brightest' By Johns Hopkins CTY | PTI

Preesha Chakroborty, a Grade 3 student shined in a test held by the Johns Hopkins Centre which was a above-grade-level tests with over 16,000 students from across 90 countries. She studies in the Warm Spring Elementary School in Fermont, Calfornia.

Chakroborty excelled in Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), American College Testing (ACT) as well as School and College Ability Test.

The multiple-choice School and College Ability Test (SCAT) is typically administered via computer. It's a fantastic choice if you need to meet a deadline for CTY program eligibility because of its quick testing period and flexible scheduling.

SCAT explained!

Depending on the grade, the SCAT is given at one of three level, Preesha took Elementary SCAT for students in grades 1-3.

The exam is divided into two sections: a verbal section and a quantitative section. There is a 10-minute optional break in between each section. Although test appointments last 90 minutes, tests often last less than an hour.

Verbal segment

Verbal Segment has a 22-minute portion includes 50 questions that evaluate your ability to interpret meaning and verbal reasoning, in addition to five experimental questions that aren't marked and won't affect your score. You must select the pair of terms that best completes the comparison given in these multiple-choice questions.

Quantitative Segment

While, section on Quantitative Data has a 22-minute segment which includes 50 questions that test your ability to reason mathematically, in addition to five experimental, unlabeled questions that do not go toward your score. Often, no computation is needed to answer these issues. These are actually multiple-choice comparison questions where you have to decide which of two quantities is greater, if they are equal, or whether there is enough data (for older students) to determine an answer at all.

Less than 30% of students who give the test, qualify each year for High Honors or Grand Honors. Chakroborty bagged the Grand honors by excelling in the verbal and quantitative section. This achievement is equivalent to 99 perectile that an advanced Grade 5 student achieves.

She took the test in Summer 2023, as part of the CTY talent search.

Chakroborty has made a place for herself in more than 250 John Hopkins CTY's online and on-campus programmes, especially designed for grade 2-12. Some of the courses that will be offered to her will be in the field of mathematics, chemistry, physics, computer programming, reading and writing.