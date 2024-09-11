Job Vacancies! JCI Accountant, Junior Accountant Posts Available; Apply Before September 30

JCI Accountant, Junior Accountant Posts Available |

JCI Recruitment 2024: The Jute Corporation of India Limited (JCI) is currently accepting applications for various positions. The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria set by the company can register themselves for the recruitment program.

There are open positions for Junior Inspector, Junior Assistant, and Accountant. Ninety positions are available, twenty-three of which are for posts, twenty-five for junior assistant positions, and forty-two for junior inspector positions.

The link to the application form has been made available on the official website at jutecorp.in.

"The Corporation invites Online Applications from Indian citizens fulfilling the eligibility requirements, for filling up of the following non-executive posts on regular basis. The Corporation has a presence in six states in the nation that are principal producers of jute in India: West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. JCI is looking for promising, energetic, and young aspirants to join the corporation," the official notification read.

"All the eligible candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given in the portal of The Jute Corporation of India Ltd. viz. www.jutecorp.in under “RECRUITMENT ” tab against Advertisement Notification No. 02/2024. However, before applying , candidates are requested to go through the notification very carefully regarding the details of posts and eligibility criteria thereon. All the eligible candidates are requested to apply online as applications received through any other mode would not be entertained and shall be summarily rejected," read the notification added.

Application Fees

Candidates in the General (UR), Ex-Servicemen, OBC, EWS, and Internal categories must pay an application fee of Rs. 250; candidates in the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are not required to pay this fee.

How Do I Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, jutecorp.in

Step 2: Search for the application link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: Proceed to complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Send the application

Step 8: Download and save for later

Applicants should ensure that, before submitting the form, all information has been checked carefully and completely. The uploaded files have to be legitimate and reliable.

The last date to apply for the recruitment campaign is September 30, 2024.

Required Documents

The eligible candidates are required to keep the following items handy before filling out the online application:

i. Valid E-Mail ID

ii. Valid Mobile No.

iii. Details of Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking for making fee payment (wherever applicable).

iv. Scanned Copy of Recent Photograph (not more than 3 weeks old in jpg/jpeg format)

v. Scanned Copy of Signature with Black/Blue ink pen.

vi. Scanned Copies of following document (in pdf format)