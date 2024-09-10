AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024: 87 Senior Resident Posts, Apply By Sep 16; Check Details & Direct Link

AIIMS Bhopal |

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal has announced a recruitment drive for various Senior Resident positions in different departments. There are 87 vacancies to be filled, and the notification is available on the official website aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

The application process started on September 4, 2024, and will continue until September 16, 2024.

Here is an overview of the AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024:

- Recruitment Body: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal

- Post Name: Senior Resident

- Total Vacancies: 87

- Mode of Application: Online

- Application Start Date: September 04, 2024

- Last Date: September 16, 2024

- Mode of Recruitment: Tenure Basis

- Selection Process: Interview, Written Test (if Required)

- Date of Interview: September 11, 2024

- Official Website: aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024 : Download PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024 notification PDF from the official website.

The application fee varies for different categories, and candidates should ensure they have understood the instructions before applying.

Application Fee:

- GEN/OBC: Rs 1500

- EWS/SC/ST: Rs 1200

- PwD: Nil

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024 have been released by the examination authority.

A postgraduate medical degree in the respective discipline

Upper Age Limit: 45 years