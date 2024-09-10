 AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024: 87 Senior Resident Posts, Apply By Sep 16; Check Details & Direct Link
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024: 87 Senior Resident Posts, Apply By Sep 16; Check Details & Direct Link

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024: 87 Senior Resident Posts, Apply By Sep 16; Check Details & Direct Link

The application process started on September 4, 2024, and will continue until September 16, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
AIIMS Bhopal |

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal has announced a recruitment drive for various Senior Resident positions in different departments. There are 87 vacancies to be filled, and the notification is available on the official website aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

The application process started on September 4, 2024, and will continue until September 16, 2024.

Here is an overview of the AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024:

- Recruitment Body: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal

FPJ Shorts
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director
Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 1, Part 2)
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 1, Part 2)
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 123 Times; NIIs Bid Almost 210x
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 123 Times; NIIs Bid Almost 210x

- Post Name: Senior Resident

- Total Vacancies: 87

- Mode of Application: Online

- Application Start Date: September 04, 2024

- Last Date: September 16, 2024

- Mode of Recruitment: Tenure Basis

- Selection Process: Interview, Written Test (if Required)

- Date of Interview: September 11, 2024

- Official Website: aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024 : Download PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024 notification PDF from the official website.

The application fee varies for different categories, and candidates should ensure they have understood the instructions before applying.

Read Also
AIIMS Guwahati Announces 11 Vacancies For Faculty Positions, Check Details
article-image

Application Fee:

- GEN/OBC: Rs 1500

- EWS/SC/ST: Rs 1200

- PwD: Nil

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024 have been released by the examination authority.

A postgraduate medical degree in the respective discipline

Upper Age Limit: 45 years

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines

UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines

Indian Students To Get Southampton University Degree At 60% Of UK Tuition Fees From 2025

Indian Students To Get Southampton University Degree At 60% Of UK Tuition Fees From 2025

IIT-Indore Develops Smart Drones To Detect Anomalies In Structures Like High-Tension Wires, Gas...

IIT-Indore Develops Smart Drones To Detect Anomalies In Structures Like High-Tension Wires, Gas...

Haryana HPSC PGT 2024 Admit Card OUT; Check Here

Haryana HPSC PGT 2024 Admit Card OUT; Check Here

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024: 87 Senior Resident Posts, Apply By Sep 16; Check Details & Direct...

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024: 87 Senior Resident Posts, Apply By Sep 16; Check Details & Direct...