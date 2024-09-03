AIIMS Guwahati Announces 11 Vacancies For Faculty Positions, Check Details

Representative image

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati has announced a recruitment drive for faculty positions on direct recruitment, deputation, and contract basis in various departments. The notification, available on the official website (aiimsguwahati.ac.in), outlines the application process, eligibility criteria, and selection process for the 11 vacant posts of Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor.

The application process commenced on August 23, 2024, and candidates can submit their applications via email until September 13, 2024. The interview date is scheduled for September 24, 2024. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for the desired post.

- Total Vacancies: 11

- Mode of Application: Online

- Application Start Date: August 23, 2024

- Application Last Date: September 13, 2024

- Date of Interview: September 24, 2024

- Mode of Recruitment: Direct Recruitment/Deputation Basis/Contract Basis

- Selection Process: Interview, Document Verification

Candidates can download the official notification PDF from the website and apply online through the provided link.

The application fee is Rs 1500 for GEN/OBC/EWS candidates, while SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates are exempt.

The eligibility criteria include:

- Educational Qualification: MD/MS degree with relevant work experience

- Age Limit:

- Professor/Additional Professor: 58 years

- Associate Professor/Assistant Professor: 50 years

Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details on eligibility criteria and selection process.