CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Schedule For Winter-Bound Schools; Check Important Guidelines

CBSE Practical Exam Dates | Image: Canva

CBSE Practical Exam Dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the schedule for practical exams of Classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools for the academic year 2025–26. The Board has also made available detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and instructions to facilitate smooth conduct and proper assessment.

CBSE Winter Bound Practical Exams between November 6 and December 6

According to the official notification uploaded on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, the winter-bound schools will conduct practical exams, project work, and internal assessments from November 6 to December 6, 2025.

For non-winter areas, the practical tests will start from January 1, 2026, onwards.

Board Issues Strict Guidelines for Schools

The Board instructed the schools to finalise the list of candidates thoroughly so that no student whose name is not on the List of Candidates (LOC) submitted online is permitted to sit for the practical or internal exam.

The internal assessment of Class 10 will be done once, and schools are required to upload the marks within the set deadline. The Board indicated clearly that changes will not be allowed once the marks have been uploaded.

Uploading of Marks and Responsibility of the Examiner

CBSE has directed that marks should be uploaded from the first day of the practical exams and within the last date. The School Principal, Internal Examiner, and External Examiner will jointly ensure accuracy of uploaded marks.

Errors after upload will not be rectified at any cost, the notice stated.

Internal Assessments to Be Conducted Once

The Board has once again clarified that internal exams for general candidates will be held strictly according to the prescribed curriculum. The marks given will hold good for those who appear in the second board exam too.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Two-Phase Time Table Announced

CBSE has already announced the Class 10 Board Exams 2026 will take place in two phases —

Phase 1: February 17 to March 9, 2026

Phase 2: 15th May to 1st June, 2026

Along with this, the Class 12 Board Exams 2026 would be conducted between 17th February and 9th April, 2026.