St Rita's Public School To Move Kerala HC Against DDE Report On Hijab Controversy | IANS

Kochi: The church-run public school in Palluruthy here, where a dispute arose over a student wearing a hijab, will approach the Kerala High Court against the Deputy Director of Education's (DDE) report alleging lapses on the part of the institution.

Joshi Kaithavalappil, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president of St Rita's Public School, told PTI that the DDE's report was submitted without a proper inquiry. "We have decided to approach the Kerala High Court against the report. It was prepared without hearing from the school management or the PTA properly or assessing the situation. Our lawyer will soon file a petition challenging its findings," he said.

The DDE report claimed that the student was forced out of the school for wearing a hijab, violating her right to education. The school, however, denied the charge, saying the student was never denied her right to attend classes.

The eighth-grade student did not attend school on Wednesday and Thursday. "We learnt that she is unwell. The mid-term examinations are currently on," Joshi said.

The student's parent told PTI that his daughter was unwell and tense after the incident. "She has a fever and is very disturbed. We will ask her whether she wants to continue at the same school. Only if she agrees, we will send her back," he said.

He added that the family was under severe stress. "We are ordinary people. It was a small issue that snowballed into a major controversy. We hope it is settled now," he said.

The PTA also denied reports that it demanded a written undertaking from the parents that the child would attend school without wearing a hijab. "We have not communicated any such decision to the parents. While some parents raised the issue, no final decision was taken," Joshi clarified.

The student's parent also said that the school has not communicated any undertaking. "No such demand was made to us till now," he said.

The controversy began after the school objected to the student wearing a hijab, citing its dress code policy. The school then declared a two-day holiday for students earlier this week.

On October 10, the student's parents, accompanied by others, visited the school and questioned the management's decision.

Following the incident, the Kerala High Court directed the police to provide protection to the school.

On Wednesday, General Education Minister V Sivankutty initially criticised the school but later said the matter had been resolved amicably.

