HSNC University Honours India’s Courageous Heroes

Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate (HSNC) University, Mumbai, recently hosted a special felicitation ceremony in collaboration with the ‘Ample Mission-Awards of Inspiration’ initiative to honour retired defence personnel and eminent artists for their service and contribution to the nation.

HSNC University: Leading with Purpose and Social Commitment

Beyond academic excellence, HSNC University continues to play a pioneering role in fulfilling its social responsibilities. The institution regularly organises initiatives that promote community service, national pride and holistic education. The University strives to nurture not only intellectual excellence but also empathy and civic consciousness among its students.

Organised under the guidance of Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai, the event brought together defence veterans, artists and educators on one platform to celebrate courage, creativity and commitment to the country. The felicitation ceremony highlighted the University’s ongoing efforts to recognise those who inspire society through excellence in their respective fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bagla said “Every awardee here has lived a story that proves heroism is not about recognition but it is about responsibility. Some have stood guard at the nation’s borders, some have saved lives on streets and seas, while others have preserved our culture, our environment and our sense of justice. Each of them have had their own stories, but what really shines through is their honesty and selflessness towards what they are committed to. Their journeys remind us that inspiration does not belong only to books or cinema screens, it is around us, in real people who put service before self. It is our privilege to celebrate these beautiful individuals whose stories shall be cherished, applauded, remembered and passed on to generations to come.”

Dr. Bagla added, “At HSNC University, we believe education must go hand in hand with service to society. Honouring our nation’s heroes is a way to remind young minds that courage, integrity and compassion are the true marks of leadership.”

A Moment of Pride for the Veterans

Among the awardees was Capt. Pradeep Pattanaik, a Kargil War veteran who displayed extraordinary courage under heavy shelling while ensuring soldiers were supported and martyrs honoured. Dr. (Capt.) Kanta Mukherjee, who provided medical care to our heroes during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Lt Col Manoj Kumar Sinha, was honoured not just for his battlefield gallantry but also for his continued efforts to motivate and guide India’s youth. (India’s real-life heroes honoured awards 2025).

From the Navy, Lt. Cdr Nidhi Taneja was recognised for breaking barriers as a veteran, mountaineer and trainer who has inspired young women to embrace service and adventure. Cdr Vijay Pratap Singh, a Kargil hero and defence technologist. From the Air Force, Group Captain Yogesh Pai, an accomplished pilot and mentor and Flying Officer Itisha Chauhan, who managed critical air operations during Kargil and went on to leadership roles abroad, were both celebrated.

The awards extended beyond just uniformed service to citizens and changemakers. Renowned radio jockeys Devangana Chauhan and Salil Acharya were honoured for their contributions to radio and media and being the voice of modern broadcasting. Brinda Miller, artist and cultural innovator, was recognised for her decades of effort in art and her leadership of the celebrated Kala Ghoda Festival. Dr. Udaykumar Shiroorkar, a lawyer and activist, was awarded for his tireless advocacy of workers’ rights and community reform. Anita Patil, the first woman Field Director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, was honoured for her remarkable work in conservation and wildlife protection. Nazim Shaikh, known as Mumbai’s ‘Aquaman’, was celebrated for saving over 300 lives from drowning. Additionally, CISF officers SI Narendra Mohan Sharma, SI Razia Sultan, HC Amit Kumar, ASI Sarvin Kumar, HC Dinesh Kumar and SI Chandra Shekhar Kumar from Mumbai Airport were recognised for their vigilance and integrity in safeguarding and ensuring smooth proceedings for millions of passengers every day.

The day carried special significance as college students from KC College witnessed the event first-hand, drawing inspiration from the real-life heroes being honoured.

The ceremony also recognised social workers, educators and media professionals whose work has advanced community welfare and cultural awareness. The evening concluded with a soulful musical tribute dedicated to the armed forces, symbolising the unity of art, service and patriotism. The awards were founded in 2014 by philanthropist and industrialist Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka