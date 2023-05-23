Job opportunities at UPSC, SSC, HPBOSE, CRPF, you can apply for this week; check eligibility criteria here

Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: Job seekers, who are looking for various options, can apply for various positions available at government organisations across India.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for the positions, which can be applied to by them this week:

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment

The Staff Selection Commission, which recruits candidates for various positions across government and ministerial departments, has urged individuals to apply for vacant posts through the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL, 10+2) exam this year. Candidates have the opportunity to apply for the same by June 8 on the website ssc.nic.in. SSC will fill a total of 1600 Group C posts, with the minimum age to apply for the same being 18 years; the maximum age is 27. Candidates need to have taken their 12th std exam or something equivalent to the same from a recognised board or university.

Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) recruitment

Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) is recruiting for positions such as Manager (Mechanical), Manager (Engineering Services), Assistant Manager (Process), Engineer, and Executive - Grade 4 Law soon. Individuals have to apply before May 24 at hurl.net.in. Applicants should be between the age of 30-55 years.

UPSC CDS NDA II recruitment

Union Public Services Commission has opened up registration process for the Combined Defense Services II and National Defence Academy (NDA) II exams. Candidates can apply for the same till June 6, 6 PM.

HPBOSE June 2023 Registration

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has started online application process for HP TET June 2023 at hpbose.org.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment 2023

The application period for the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector jobs will close on May 21. Anyone interested in applying may do so via the rect.crpf.gov.in website. Through this recruitment campaign, the CRPF hopes to fill 212 openings.