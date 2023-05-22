 Bihar: Education department initiates action against 5 teachers; use fake documents for recruitment
IANSUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
Education department initiates action against fire 5 teachers | Representational Pic

Patna: The education department in Bihar's Gaya district has initiated an action to terminate five teachers who used fake documents during the recruitment drive in 2019-20.

The five persons have been identified as Pappu Mandal from the Dashrath Nagar primary school in Gahlor.

  • Amar Kumar from Panditpur Sohri Mohra village.

  • Amar Kumar from Rampur panchayat Wazirganj.

  • Bindu Paswan from Phulsar Panchayat.

  • Mukesh Kumar Yadav from the Ekamba primary school in Fatehpur.

The district education officer recommended the termination followed by a legal action against them.

The education department had given the jobs on the basis of merit list to thousands of teachers through the recruitment notice of 2019-20. They were selected on the basis of Matric, Intermediate, Graduation, B-ed and CTET of BTET marks.

On that basis, the department had prepared the merit list and selected the candidates. As there was no competitive examination during the recruitment, many fake candidates increased the numbers in their marksheets.

The Bihar education department had given the appointment letters in 2022. Keeping this in view, it had issued a directive to the successful candidates to verify and approve their marksheets and other documents. Some of them had followed the directives, while s majority have not yet approved it.

