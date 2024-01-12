 JNU Releases First Merit List For 2023 PhD Admissions, Second And Final Lists To Follow
JNU Releases First Merit List For 2023 PhD Admissions, Second And Final Lists To Follow

Students who have applied for admission can check the merit list on the JNU website.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

For the PhD admission in 2023, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the first merit list. The PhD entrance exam JNUEE 2023 and JRF have both released their lists.The deadline for finishing the admissions process is January 13, 2024.

Pre-enrollment registration, fee payment, and first-list seat blocking will be available until January 13. January 17–18, 2024 has been set aside for the physical verification of admissions and registration of the chosen candidates from the first list.

Additional information

The second merit list publication date for PhD programme admissions is set for January 18, 2024.

On January 18 and 19, 2024, pre-enrollment registration, fee payment, and seat blocking for the second list will take place

On January 22, 2024, the second list's selected candidates will have their admission and registration physically verified.

The third/final list will be released on January 22, 2024, following registration, if deemed necessary.

On January 29 and 30, pre-enrollment registration, fee payment, and seat blocking for the third and final lists will be completed.

February 1, 2024 has been set aside for the physical verification of admission and registration for the final list of selected candidates. The final date of registration and admission is set for February 9, 2024

