 JNU PhD Admission 2023 Schedule Revised At jnuee.jnu.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJNU PhD Admission 2023 Schedule Revised At jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PhD Admission 2023 Schedule Revised At jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU revises PhD admission schedule, releasing merit lists and finalizing registrations. Aspiring candidates, take note of crucial dates for a seamless application process.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
IStock

In a recent development, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced a revised schedule for the PhD admissions for the academic year 2023-24. Aspiring candidates keen on pursuing their doctoral studies under the JRF category or through the entrance exam are urged to take note of the updated timetable, which is now available on the official JNU website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

This revision, the second in the admission timeline, underlines the institution's commitment to ensuring a smooth and transparent application process for all candidates. Here's a breakdown of the key dates in the revised schedule:

Publication of First Merit Lists:

The eagerly awaited first merit list is set to be unveiled on January 11, 2024 (Tentative). Following this, successful candidates can initiate pre-enrolment registration and fee payment, along with seat blocking on January 11, 12, and 13, 2024.

Physical Verification of Admission/Registration (First List): 

January 15 to January 16, 2024, will witness the physical verification of admission or registration for the candidates shortlisted in the first merit list.

Publication of Second Merit Lists:

The second merit list will be released on January 18, 2024 (Tentative), with pre-enrolment registration, fee payment, and seat blocking scheduled for January 18 and 19.

Physical Verification of Admission/Registration (Second List):

Selected candidates from the second merit list will undergo physical verification on January 22, 2024.

Release of Third/Final List:

The final list of shortlisted candidates, if deemed necessary, will be made public on January 29, 2024 (Tentative). Pre-enrolment registration, fee payment, and seat blocking for the final list will occur on January 29 and January 30.

Physical Verification of Admission/Registration (Final List):

The last phase of physical verification for the final list of selected candidates is scheduled for February 1, 2024.

Deadline for Admission/Registration: 

As the culmination of this rigorous process, the last date for admission or registration is set for February 9, 2024.

Prospective PhD candidates are strongly advised to stay updated with the official announcements on the JNU website to ensure a successful application process.

Read Also
JNU Introduces Online Faculty Appraisal System, Faces Opposition From Teachers' Association
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Horror in Shahjahanpur: Class 9 Student Gang-Raped for 2 Years, Videos Go Viral

Horror in Shahjahanpur: Class 9 Student Gang-Raped for 2 Years, Videos Go Viral

Schoolboy Booked For Harassing Girl Student And Sharing 'Objectionable' Content Online

Schoolboy Booked For Harassing Girl Student And Sharing 'Objectionable' Content Online

Schools In Chandigarh Closed for Classes Up To 8th Standard Due to Bad Weather

Schools In Chandigarh Closed for Classes Up To 8th Standard Due to Bad Weather

CLAT 2024 Round 2 Allotment Result Declared, Admission Process Open Until January 12

CLAT 2024 Round 2 Allotment Result Declared, Admission Process Open Until January 12

Maha SSC Practice Exam Held In Nerul, More Than 1.5 Lakh Students Attended

Maha SSC Practice Exam Held In Nerul, More Than 1.5 Lakh Students Attended