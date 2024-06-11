JNU MBA 2024 Registration Window Opens; Apply By June 15

Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

The MBA 2024 registration process has begun at Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME). CAT 2023 qualified students can apply for admission to JNU MBA in 2024. The JNU MBA 2024 enrollment form can be filled out by interested parties by going to the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in. June 15 is the deadline for applying to JNU MBA admission in 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

The JNU MBA 2024 eligibility requirements state that applicants from the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) must have earned at least 50% of the possible points in their qualifying degree's aggregate, or an equivalent CGPA. Applicants who meet the requirements of the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Person with Disabilities (PwD) categories are eligible to apply with a 5 percent relaxation and must have obtained at least 45% of the total possible points.

Application Fees

For general candidates, the application cost for JNU MBA 2024 is Rs 2,000. However, there will be a registration cost of Rs 1,000 for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, and PwD categories.

How to apply?

-Visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in, the official website.

-Click the JNU MBA 2024 registration link on the webpage.

-Complete the online application for JNU MBA 2024.

-Upload the necessary files.

-Make payment for the JNU MBA 2024 application.

-Fill out the JNU MBA 2024 form and preserve a copy for your records.

Screening Process

Shortlisting for the JNU MBA 2024 programme is done on the basis of CAT score, Group Discussion (GP), and Personal Interview (PI). The CAT results will be used by JNU to create a shortlist of applicants for the stage of group discussions and in-person interviews. Seven times as many candidates will be chosen for the GD and PI rounds as there are seats available in each category. A combination of the CAT score and the candidates' performance in the GP and PI, with weights of 70%, 10%, and 20% respectively, will determine the final selection of candidates.