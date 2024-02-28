JNU MBA 2024: Last Date to Apply Today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University | File Photo

Today is the last day for candidates to apply for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) MBA 2024 program, with the registration process concluding on February 28, 2024. Prospective applicants are reminded to seize this final opportunity to submit their applications through the official website of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must have registered and appeared for the CAT 2023 examination. They are required to furnish their CAT registration number and score during the application process.

Application Procedure:

Visit the official JNUEE website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on the JNU MBA 2024 link provided on the homepage.

Register and fill in the necessary login details.

Complete the application form as instructed.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee:

The application fee is ₹2000/- for General category/EWS/OBC candidates and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PWD applicants.

The selection process will involve shortlisting candidates based on their CAT scores for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The number of applicants shortlisted for GD and PI will be at least seven times the number of available seats in each category. The final selection will be based on a weighted evaluation, comprising 70% of the CAT score, 10% of GD, and 20% of PI.

For more detailed information regarding the application process and selection criteria, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of JNU.