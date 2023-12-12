 Who Is Aishe Ghosh? Fined ₹10,000 For Forcibly Pushing Teflas Students Union Office
The university will also fine students with ₹10,000 for any type of "anti-national" act.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Following the JNU's chief proctor office's (CPO) order that students would be fined ₹20,000 if they stage 'Dharnas' or put posters within 100 metres of the academic buildings within the campus, the student's Union president of the JNU, Aishe Ghosh on X shared a post which said, "JNU bans protests inside campus and declares 20,000 fines to anyone who violates. The other day, VC was giving lectures about Modi being the tallest spokesperson of democracy... following the same footsteps."

Ghosh also shared an image of the order stating that the JNU administration charged her under a fine of ₹10,000. She was fined under Item 3, category II (XXV) of statute 32 (5) of the statutes of the university, which states, "Any other act which may be considered by the VC or any other competent authority to be an act of violation of discipline and conduct."

Ghosh was found guilty of “forcibly pushing open the locked door of Teflas Students Union Office” on March 2. The President of the student's union was fined on December 1, 2023 for the same.

The order signed by chief proctor also stated, "Ms. Aishe Ghosh, is fined Rs. 10,000/- with a strict warning not to repeat such undisciplined activity in future. She is directed to deposit the fine within 10 days from the issue of this order and show the proof thereof to this office."

Earlier, protests within 100 metres of the administrative blocks, which house the offices of the Vice-Chancellor, registrar, and proctors, among others, were prohibited as per a High Court order.

As per the amended proctorial rules of the university, the students can now be charged up to Rs 20,000 for protesting near the administrative building and can also face expulsion or rustication from campus for two semesters.

