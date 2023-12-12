JNU Bans Campus Protests; Violators May Face Up To ₹20,000 Fine, Rustication

An "anti-national" slogan was found on a building wall. | Representational pic

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi has implemented severe restrictions in its new Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual, prohibiting wall posters, dharnas, or rallies within 100 meters of academic buildings.

Violations of this rule may result in fines of up to Rs 20,000 or expulsion. Protests were previously restricted within 100 meters of administrative blocks.

The revised manual was issued in response to an incident in October in which a "anti-national" slogan was found on a building wall.

The JNU Students' Union has criticized the rules

The president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union, Aishe Ghosh, has expressed dissatisfaction with the restrictions of X (formerly known as Twitter) stating , 'JNU bans protests inside campus and declares 20,000 fines to anyone who violates. The other day, VC was giving lectures about Modi being the tallest spokesperson of democracy... following the same footsteps.'

The university administration, however, maintains that the new regulations are necessary to maintain academic and administrative order and prevent disruptions. They argue that the designated protest areas within the campus are sufficient for expressing student concerns.

The approved manual by the Executive Council, grants the Vice-Chancellor or competent authority the power to determine punishable acts, with fines imposed for activities deemed derogatory, anti-national, or disruptive.

Students with repeated punishments may face expulsion, and false allegations can result in rustication. Cross-examination during proctorial inquiries is no longer allowed, and the Vice-Chancellor's decision is considered final in case of disputes.