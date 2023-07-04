JMI Entrance Result 2023 OUT At jmicoe.in; Admission Begins From July 10

Jamia Millia Islamia has announced the JMI entrance result 2023 for seventeen programmes for the academic session 2023-24. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website at jmicoe.in.
As per the Central University, the admission process for these courses will begin from July 10 and the last date to apply is July 14, 2023.
The official statement of the University says, "“The provisionally selected candidates who fail to take admission within the stipulated period mentioned in the admission notice shall not be considered for admission and no request to this effect shall be entertained."
JMI has declared the results of the following programmes:
M08 MA Economics
M09 MA Political Science
M11 MA Public Administration
M12 MA Sociology
A09 Advance Diploma in Counseling Psychology
B13 Bachelor in Library Science
B10 BFA Painting
B12 BFA Art Education
B11 BFA Sculpture
B09 BFA Applied Arts
G09 PG Diploma in Still Photography
G10 PG Diploma in acting
M20 MA in Mass Communication
M21 MA Convergent Journalism
M22 MA Development Communication
M23 MA Visual Effects
D01 Diploma in Engineering
Steps to check JMI result 2023:
Go to the official examination website – jmicoe.in
Click on the link for entrance result 2023
Enter the required details and click on search button
JMI entrance result will be displayed on the screen
Download or take a screenshot for future reference
