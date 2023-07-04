 JMI Entrance Result 2023 OUT At jmicoe.in; Admission Begins From July 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJMI Entrance Result 2023 OUT At jmicoe.in; Admission Begins From July 10

JMI Entrance Result 2023 OUT At jmicoe.in; Admission Begins From July 10

As per the University, the admission process for these courses will begin from July 10 and the last date to apply is July 14, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Jamia Millia Islamia | File

Jamia Millia Islamia has announced the JMI entrance result 2023 for seventeen programmes for the academic session 2023-24. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website at jmicoe.in.

As per the Central University, the admission process for these courses will begin from July 10 and the last date to apply is July 14, 2023.

The official statement of the University says, "“The provisionally selected candidates who fail to take admission within the stipulated period mentioned in the admission notice shall not be considered for admission and no request to this effect shall be entertained."

Read Also
Jamia VC Najma Akhtar Releases Journal For Teachers From Urdu-Medium Institutions
article-image

JMI has declared the results of the following programmes:

  • M08 MA Economics

  • M09 MA Political Science

  • M11 MA Public Administration

  • M12 MA Sociology

  • A09 Advance Diploma in Counseling Psychology

  • B13 Bachelor in Library Science

  • B10 BFA Painting

  • B12 BFA Art Education

  • B11 BFA Sculpture

  • B09 BFA Applied Arts

  • G09 PG Diploma in Still Photography

  • G10 PG Diploma in acting

  • M20 MA in Mass Communication

  • M21 MA Convergent Journalism

  • M22 MA Development Communication

  • M23 MA Visual Effects

  • D01 Diploma in Engineering

Steps to check JMI result 2023:

  • Go to the official examination website – jmicoe.in

  • Click on the link for entrance result 2023

  • Enter the required details and click on search button

  • JMI entrance result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download or take a screenshot for future reference

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

JMI Entrance Result 2023 OUT At jmicoe.in; Admission Begins From July 10

JMI Entrance Result 2023 OUT At jmicoe.in; Admission Begins From July 10

Kerala: Govt to Explore Legal Options if Bills on Universities' Functioning Not Signed by Guv

Kerala: Govt to Explore Legal Options if Bills on Universities' Functioning Not Signed by Guv

Remembering Dolly- The Clone Sheep On Her Birth Anniversary

Remembering Dolly- The Clone Sheep On Her Birth Anniversary

Maharashtra: Protection Wall of Civic School Collapses in Thane; None Hurt

Maharashtra: Protection Wall of Civic School Collapses in Thane; None Hurt

14-yr-old Student Dies After Jumping Off GGS University Building in Delhi

14-yr-old Student Dies After Jumping Off GGS University Building in Delhi