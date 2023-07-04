JMI Entrance Result 2023 OUT At jmicoe.in; Admission Begins From July 10

Jamia Millia Islamia | File

Jamia Millia Islamia has announced the JMI entrance result 2023 for seventeen programmes for the academic session 2023-24. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website at jmicoe.in.

As per the Central University, the admission process for these courses will begin from July 10 and the last date to apply is July 14, 2023.

The official statement of the University says, "“The provisionally selected candidates who fail to take admission within the stipulated period mentioned in the admission notice shall not be considered for admission and no request to this effect shall be entertained."

Read Also Jamia VC Najma Akhtar Releases Journal For Teachers From Urdu-Medium Institutions

JMI has declared the results of the following programmes:

M08 MA Economics

M09 MA Political Science

M11 MA Public Administration

M12 MA Sociology

A09 Advance Diploma in Counseling Psychology

B13 Bachelor in Library Science

B10 BFA Painting

B12 BFA Art Education

B11 BFA Sculpture

B09 BFA Applied Arts

G09 PG Diploma in Still Photography

G10 PG Diploma in acting

M20 MA in Mass Communication

M21 MA Convergent Journalism

M22 MA Development Communication

M23 MA Visual Effects

D01 Diploma in Engineering

Steps to check JMI result 2023:

Go to the official examination website – jmicoe.in

Click on the link for entrance result 2023

Enter the required details and click on search button

JMI entrance result will be displayed on the screen

Download or take a screenshot for future reference