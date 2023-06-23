Jamia VC Najma Akhtar Releases Journal For Teachers From Urdu-Medium Institutions

Jamia VC Najma Akhtar | Twitter/@jmiu_official

Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar launched the ninth issue of the Academy of Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers' (APDUMT) journal, Tadris Nama, in an attempt to provide resources to Urdu-medium teachers.

The academy received accolades from Akhtar for its efforts in creating a thorough journal. One of JMI's primary goals is to promote the Urdu language and literature, and the VC urged educators and administrators to give it a top priority. The academy recently entered into an arrangement with the Delhi State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to support that goal. Akhtar advised looking into similar relationships with SCERTs in other states. According to the JMI, translating academic texts into Urdu would help teachers deliver their lessons more successfully.

As per the official release by JMI, the journal covers aspects such as ghazals, poems, masnavi, rubai, stories, fiction, drama, novels, and more. The academy also helps students focus on communication skills and challenges related to language teaching.

"The release of Tadris Nama reflects JMI's commitment to empowering Urdu-medium teachers and promoting the Urdu language," said a faculty member, Wahid Nazar, one of the facilitators of the event.