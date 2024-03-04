 JKSSB SI Admit Card 2024 Releasing Today at jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB SI Admit Card 2024 Releasing Today at jkssb.nic.in

Get your JKSSB SI Admit Card 2024 for the Finance Department's Sub-Inspector exam. Download now from the official website, jkssb.nic.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Representational pic

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is set to release admit cards today for the Sub-Inspector, Finance Department. Candidates can access their admit cards from 4 pm onwards on the official website, jkssb.nic.in.

Date: 

Written examination scheduled for March 10, 2024

How to download the JKSSB SI admit card 2024:

Visit the official website, jkssb.nic.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the relevant link.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Once logged in, check and download your admit card.

Keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

The official notification states, "Admit Cards for the Candidates, whose examination is scheduled on 10.03.2024 shall be hosted on JKSSB'S Official website (www.jkssb.nic.in) w.e.f. 04.03.2024 from 04:00 PM onwards."

For assistance or queries, candidates can contact JKSSB via email at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com or call the JKSSB Help Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu) or 0194-2435089 (Srinagar). The Help Desk will be operational during office hours from March 4 to March 10, 2024.

