 JKPSC Releases Provisional Answer Key For Medical Officer And Deputy Medical Superintendent Positions
Applicants can challenge the answers to the provisional answer sheet before March 20.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the temporary answer key for the Medical Officer (Allopathic) and Deputy Medical Superintendent (GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu) positions. Prospective applicants have the option to verify the preliminary answer key by visiting the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

The written examination for the Medical Officer (Allopathic) positions was conducted by the JKPSC on March 17.

Applicants can challenge the answers to the provisional answer sheet before March 20. Candidates must include a fee of Rs 500 per challenge, which should be paid via a Demand Draft made out to the CEO, J&K PSC.

The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be genuine and accurate. The Demand Draft should be submitted to the controller of examinations at the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

Candidates should clearly indicate the question(s) they are objecting to by referencing the serial number as it appears in Series A of the provisional answer key.

The Commission will not consider any such representation(s) after the specified deadline, which is 20.03.2024 (Wednesday) at 05.00 pm.

To access the answer key, candidates should adhere to the following instructions:

Go to the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the option titled Conduct of Written Test for the posts of Medical Officer (Allopathic) in Health and Medical Education Department - Provisional Answer Key thereof. A

pdf file will be shown on the screen.

Examine the answer key and consider printing it for future use.

