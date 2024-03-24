 JKPSC Releases Admit Cards For CCE Main Exam; Download Now From jkpsc.nic.in
The main exam for the JKPSC CCE will take place from March 26 to April 3.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Representative image

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE). The admit cards for candidates who made it through the preliminary exam can now be downloaded straight from jkpsc.nic.in.

The main exam for the JKPSC CCE will take place from March 26 to April 3. It will take place in two shifts, the first starting at 2:30 pm and ending at 5:30 pm, and the first running from 10 am to 1 pm.

How to download?

To access the website, candidates will need to provide their date of birth and application number.

The candidates must first go to jkpsc.nic.in, the official JKPSC website.

Candidates must look for the link labeled "JKPSC CCE mains admit card 2023 link" once they are on the homepage.

Your computer should now open a new window where you must enter your login information as directed.

Your JKPSC CCE admit card will show up on your screen after you log in.

Before saving the file to your computer, make sure there are no inconsistencies.

Print the admit card, and remember to bring it with you on test day.

Exam Schedule

The schedule for the JKPSC CCE MAINS 2023 examination has been announced. The essay paper will be held on March 26, followed by General Studies 1 on March 27, General Studies 2 on March 28, General Studies 3 on March 29, General Studies 4 on March 30, Optional Paper 1 on April 2, and finally Optional Paper 2 on April 3.

