 NTA Releases Admit Cards for CUET PG 2024 Exam on March 23; Download Now!
Download the CUET PG 2024 admit card for the upcoming exam on March 23. Get your admit card now from the official website.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for CUET PG 2024, which is set to take place on March 23. Candidates preparing for the CUET PG exam can now download their admit cards from the official website.

Exam Date

From March 11 to March 28, 2024

How to download: 

Navigate to the official website of CUET PG 2024.

Look for the designated link to download the admit card.

Enter your application number and date of birth to access the admit card.

Once logged in, download the CUET PG 2024 admit card for future reference.

CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Details

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Name of Exam

Subject

Exam Centre

Reporting Time

Instructions for Candidates

Candidates are required to obtain the CUET PG 2024 admit card from the official website: pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. It is important to remember that the admit card is essential for entering the examination hall and must be presented along with a valid identification document.

