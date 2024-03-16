ICAI to Release Revised Schedule for CA Exams Due to Lok Sabha Election Clash

Representational Pic

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the revised schedule for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams on March 19. This development comes as the previously scheduled dates were found to coincide with the Lok Sabha elections.

New Notice

In an official statement released by ICAI, it was noted that the impending announcement follows the recent unveiling of the schedule for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, slated to take place between April 19 and June 1.

Original Calendar:

CA Foundation course exams: June 20, 22, 24, and 26

Intermediate Group 1 exams: May 3, 5, and 7

Intermediate Group 2 exams: May 9, 11, and 13

CA Final Group 1 exams: May 2, 4, and 6

CA Final Group 2 exams: May 8, 10, and 12

Revised Calendar:

The revised schedule for the exams will be announced by ICAI on March 19, 2024.

"This is in continuation to the important announcement dated 25th January 2024... In case Chartered Accountants Examination dates coincide with the Lok Sabha Election dates, the examination will get rescheduled," stated the official notification from ICAI.

With the Election Commission's announcement today regarding the schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, which span from April to June 2024, ICAI further reiterated its commitment to ensuring minimal disruptions for CA exam candidates.

"It is observed that the aforementioned Lok Sabha Election, which will be held in 7 phases, will commence from 19th April 2024 and conclude on 1st June 2024. Counting for all phases will be done on 4th June 2024. Accordingly, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will issue the detailed revised schedule of May 2024 Examinations on 19th March 2024 (Evening) on www.icai.org," the statement read.