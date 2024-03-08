ICAI CA Exam To Be Conducted Thrice A Year Instead Of Twice; Details Here | Photo credits: ICAI

The examination timetable for the Foundation and Intermediate levels of the Chartered Accountants (CA) program has been altered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

According to Dhiraj Khandelwal, a member of the central council of ICAI, the frequency of CA exams is set to increase to three times a year. This change is seen as advantageous for CA students, as previously the exams were only held twice a year, in the months of May-June and November-December.

Welcoming move by the ICAI to bring a beneficial change in favour of the CA student fraternity by introducing CA examinations thrice a year for CA Foundation and CA Inter level.

Further Updates shall be clarified by the ICAI soon.

The tweet mentioned that the ICAI will soon provide additional information and guidelines to further explain the matter.

The objective of this initiative is to offer greater prospects and adaptability to those aspiring to become Chartered Accountants. The process of enrolling for the ICAI CA exams is available all year round.

The CA Final May 2024 examinations for group 1 are planned to take place on May 2, 4, and 6, while group 2 exams will be held on May 8, 10, and 12. The CA Inter exams for both groups will be conducted from May 3 to 13, including the Inter exams.

Moreover, the CA exams will also be administered in foreign countries, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuwait, and Muscat.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which was created through a law passed by Parliament, has the responsibility of overseeing the Chartered Accountancy profession in India. It functions under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and is recognized as the second-largest organization for Chartered Accountants worldwide.

