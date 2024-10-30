 JKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here

JKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here

Candidates who participated in the selection process can view their results and cut off on the Commission's official website at jkpsc.nic.in

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the final results for the 2023 Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) for the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS). Candidates who participated in the selection process can view their results and cut off on the Commission's official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

Read Also
Railway Recruitment Boards Released Revise Exam Schedule For ALP, JE, And RPF SI Positions
article-image

Recruitment process for KAS 2023

The recruitment process for the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) 2024 typically consists of several stages:

1. Preliminary Examination: This initial stage includes a screening test to assess candidates' general knowledge and aptitude. It usually consists of multiple-choice questions.

FPJ Shorts
JKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here
JKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here
'Light Nahi Jalegi, Diya Nahi Jalega': Communal Tensions Rise In Navi Mumbai As Muslims Object To Diwali Decorations In Taloja Society; Shocking Video Surfaces
'Light Nahi Jalegi, Diya Nahi Jalega': Communal Tensions Rise In Navi Mumbai As Muslims Object To Diwali Decorations In Taloja Society; Shocking Video Surfaces
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil From Mankhurd, Will Nawab Malik Withdraw Nomination As NCP Candidate
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil From Mankhurd, Will Nawab Malik Withdraw Nomination As NCP Candidate
Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount
Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount

2. Main Examination: Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam move on to this stage, which includes written examinations on various subjects. The main exam typically involves descriptive type questions.

3. Personality Test/Interview: Shortlisted candidates from the main exam are called for a personal interview, where their personality, communication skills, and suitability for administrative roles are evaluated.

4. Final Results: After the completion of all stages, the final results are announced based on the cumulative scores from the main exam and the interview.

5. Document Verification: Successful candidates undergo verification of their documents and eligibility before being appointed to the positions.

Each stage is crucial in determining a candidate's suitability for the KAS.

Read Also
JKP’s 5,700 girls knock at Limca records with self-defence demo
article-image

Steps to check the JKPSC KAS Final Result 2023

To check the JKPSC KAS Final Result 2023, follow these steps:

1. Go to the JKPSC official website at jkpsc.nic.in

2. Look for the 'Results' or 'Announcements' tab on the homepage.

3. Find the link for the KAS Final Result 2023 and click on it.

4. The result may be available as a PDF. Click the link to download the document.

5. Open the PDF and search for your roll number to see if you have been selected.

6. If there are any further steps or instructions provided, make sure to follow them accordingly.

7. It’s a good idea to save or print the result for your records.

Make sure to have a stable internet connection while performing these steps.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here

JKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here

IGNOU Opens Registration For PhD Programs At ignouadm.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU Opens Registration For PhD Programs At ignouadm.samarth.edu.in

SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2024 Likely To Be Released Today At ssc.gov.in

SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2024 Likely To Be Released Today At ssc.gov.in

ICAI CA Result 2024: All Three Top Rankers In September 2024 CA Intermediate Exams Are Female

ICAI CA Result 2024: All Three Top Rankers In September 2024 CA Intermediate Exams Are Female

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Process Expected To Start November 11

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Process Expected To Start November 11