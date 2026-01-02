DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till January 11; Apply At drdo.gov.in

DRDO CEPTAM 11 2025 Registration Deadline Extended: The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 registration period has been extended by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The deadline for applications has been extended till January 11, 2026. Candidates may apply online at drdo.gov.in, the DRDO's official website. The organisation will fill 577 positions through this recruitment campaign.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 2025 Registration Deadline Extended: Important date

Last Date to Apply Online: January 11, 2026

Last Date for Application Fee Payment: January 13, 2026

Correction Window Opens: January 14, 2026

Correction Window Closes: January 16, 2026

DRDO CEPTAM 11 2025 Registration Deadline Extended: Important instruction

Candidates must be between 18 and 28 years of age as on January 1, 2026

The date of birth mentioned in the online application must match the Class 10 / matriculation certificate

No request for change in date of birth will be accepted at a later stage

DRDO CEPTAM 11 2025 Registration Deadline Extended: Application fees

STA-B Posts:

₹750 for UR / OBC / EWS / MSP candidates

₹500 for Women / SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen

Tech-A Posts:

₹600 for General / OBC / EWS / MSP candidates

₹500 for Women / SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen

Refund Policy: ₹500 will be refunded only to candidates who appear for the Tier-I examination

Mode of Payment: Online through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI

DRDO CEPTAM 11 2025 Registration Deadline Extended: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply online by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to drdo.gov.in, the DRDO's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the careers link.

Step 3: Candidates must click the "apply online" link for CEPTAM 11 on a new site.

Step 4: A fresh page will open once more.

Step 5: After entering your registration information, click "Submit."

Step 6: Complete the application and pay the required amount.

Step 7: To download the page, click submit.

Step 8: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to apply

Candidates can visit the DRDO's official website for further information.