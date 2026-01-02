AP TET 2025 Answer Key Released At tet2dsc.apcfss.in; Check Download Steps Here

AP TET 2025 Answer Key: The AP TET 2025 Exam answer key is already available on the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh's official website. Candidates who took the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can visit the Department of School Education's website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in to view and download the response sheet.

AP TET 2025 Answer Key: Important date and time

Exam date: 10 December, 2025

Session 1: 9.30 am to 12 noon

Session 2: 2.30 pm to 5:00 pm

AP TET 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: To obtain the solution key, candidates must go to the AP DSC's official website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: The home site will have a link to the AP TET Answer Key 2025 Download.

Step 3: Candidates will need to download the answer key from a new page that appears on the screen.

Step 4: From the same page, a PDF file containing the response sheet will be downloaded.

Step 5: Examine the answer keys and PDF file, then store it for later use.

Direct link to download the answer key

AP TET 2025 Answer Key: Exam details

All of the questions in the paper were Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each worth one mark, with four possible answers, only one of which was right, according to the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. The candidate needs to be aware that the exam will not have any negative marking.

All district headquarters, municipalities, revenue divisions, and mandals administered the recruitment exam online.

Candidates are adivsed to regularly visit the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh's official website for the most recent information.