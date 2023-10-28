JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Results Declared, 2,256 Candidates Qualify

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Results Out | Representative Image

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the results for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims 2023. Candidates who took the preliminary test can now check their results and the final answer key on the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

A total of 2,256 candidates have successfully cleared the preliminary phase. These candidates are now gearing up for the JKPSC CCE Main examination, which is tentatively scheduled to commence on February 20, 2024. The JKPSC CCE aims to fill 75 vacancies across various administrative services, including 25 vacancies in Junior Scale of JK Administrative Service, 25 in JK Accounts (G) Service, and 25 in JK Police (G) Service.

To access their results

1. Candidates are required to log in with their registration number and date of birth on the official website.

Steps to download and save the results

1. Visit the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

2. Click on JKPSC CCE Prelims result 2023 link.

3. Candidates will be able to view their roll numbers in a new PDF file that opens.

4. Download and save a copy of the result.

It's important to note that the final selection of candidates will depend on their performance across three crucial stages: the preliminary examination, the main examination, and the concluding personality test (interview).

