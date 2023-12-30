JKBOSE Declares Class 11 Bi-Annual Private Results 2023 Online | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The class 11 bi-annual private results were released today, December 29, 2023, by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). The results are available to students who took the exam at jkbose.nic.in, the official website. In order to view the JKBOSE 11th mark sheet 2023, they must input their login credentials.

Applicants can view the JKBOSE 11th private result 2023 online by providing their roll number and registration number. The 10th and 12th bi-annual private results of JKBOSE were earlier announced by the authorities.

Steps to download result:

Applicants must visit jkbose.nic.in, the official JKBOSE website.

Proceed to the homepage's results tab and choose Jammu Division.

Find the Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) - Session Bi-Annual 2023 (Private) results link and click on it.

Enter the roll number and registration number as necessary.

The JKBOSE Class 11th Bi-Annual Session 2023 Result will show up on the screen after it is finished.

Evaluate the scorecard and save it for later use.

Minimum passing percentage

In order to pass the JKBOSE Class 11 Bi-Annual/Private Exam 2023, pupils need to receive at least 33% in English and 36% in the other four subjects. It is important to remember that no passing status will be declared if any subject is completed with less than the required marks. Students may be forced to take the supplemental exam in such cases.