JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu division result 2022 out, here's how to check at jkbose.nic.in

The JKBOSE Class 11 result 2022 for the Jammu division was released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) today, July 30. On the official website, jkbose.nic.in, you can get the JKBOSE 11th Jammu division result for 2022. Using the roll number and registration number listed on their admit card, students who took the JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division exams for the summer zone can verify their results.

From April 20 to May 13, the JKBOSE Jammu division Class 11 board exams 2022 were held.

Here's how to check the result:

Go to the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.ac.in.

Select "View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th), Session Annual Regular-2022 (SZ), Jammu" link.

Enter roll number and registration number.

JKBOSE 12th result 2022 for Jammu division will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future use.

