Notebooks and other education materials distributed in Panvel

FPJ/Amit Srivastava

The Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board (RTSDB) distributed notebooks and other educational materials to needy students of the New English School of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha and the Gujarati School of Panvel City Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

For the past month, RTSDB has been distributing notebooks among needy students across Panvel and Uran areas. There are many Zila Parishad schools in tribal areas where students cannot afford notebooks and stationery. However, the RTSDB stood by them and provided the necessary educational materials.

On the occasion, former House leader Paresh Thakur, former corporator Darshana Bhoir and chairman of the school committee J. M. Mhatre were present. Former corporators of the school Anil Bhagat, Bhavesh Chandne, school principal Vaishali Trivedi, teachers Dimple Thakkar, Shweta Margaj, Mausumi Ghodke, Suvarna Junghare, local advisory committee member Manohar Mumbaikar along with teachers and dignitaries were also present.