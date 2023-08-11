J&K: Visually Impaired Class 12 Student Teaches Mobile, Computer Use | Representative image

Lethpora (Pulwama): A visually impaired girl from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district is teaching people how to use mobile phones, computers and laptops after learning it herself from social media and using talking software.



Tehzeeba Hilal, a class 12 student at a school in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, claims that she has trained 88 persons through Zoom and Google Meet platforms on how to use electronic gadgets but her own quest for knowledge was a tough one.



"When I went to a school to get enrolled, I was told that I cannot study there. They said the facilities were not there for me as I was a child with special needs. Then my father took me to a school for special children and I studied there till class 4," Tehzeeba said. "From there I went to another school for special children in Anantnag where I took the exams of class 4, 5 and 6 in one month. I studied there till class 7 and also took training in abacus, tailor frame and Braille," she added.

Read Also Dehradun: Visually impaired class 9 students to study AI at NIEPVD

Felicitated by the education department

The burqa-clad girl, who was recently felicitated by the education department, gave a demonstration for the students on how visually impaired people can use the gadgets.



"I learned to operate mobiles, laptops and computers on my own by accessing information on YouTube or using the talking software. Then I started teaching other students how to use these things through Zoom and Google Meet platforms. These days, the classes are not being held as I am preparing for class 12 board examination," Tehzeeba said.



"In the two sessions which I have conducted till last year, I have trained 88 students. The students are not only locals but also from other parts of the country and abroad, including Pakistan as well," she added.

Using the cane as identity



The girl further said that she had to face a lot of challenges in terms of studies as well as mobility. "Although my family is against me using the cane for moving around, I am trying to convince them that I will have to use it so that others who do not have the same support system like mine will be able to take up the cane in the pursuit of their goals. The cane is our identity which can warn the able-bodied people about us," she added.



Tehzeeba's aim is to become an IAS officer and serve the people of the country. "Especially the disabled community, be it orthopedic, deaf and mute or visually impaired like me," she said.

Read Also SC seeks records of representation to govt in plea seeking equal participation of students with...

Tehzeeba's efforts praiseworthy

Abdul Qayoom, the Chief Education Officer of Pulwama district, said Tehzeeba is very gifted and the society needs to encourage such children. "She is not just marvelous but miraculous the way she has honed her talent. She not only uses a computer but even delivered a complete lesson to the students in front of us. These kind of students need to be identified and deserve to be given special attention. There might be more such students," he said.

Qayoom said the girl has highlighted the problems she faced in pursuit of her education. "As we know, society generally remains negative towards such kids. She mentioned that she did not get the cooperation from the school or the Board of School Education to the level she had expected. I regret that we could not provide them the necessary care and her talent has only underlined the need for care of these students," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)