Bhopal: 22 specially-abled kids learn about J&K during 10-day tour

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of 22 especially-abled students and their escorts toured Jammu & Kashmir for 10 days. Among other places, they visited Udhampur, Gulmarg and Srinagar.

The visit was facilitated by Arushi NGO, Bhopal with support of Coal India Ltd. for rehabilitation activities for children with disabilities from economically weaker sections of society for the year 2021-22.

The group included children with intellectual disability, visual impairment, hearing impairment, autism and cerebral palsy. The idea of trips was to help the children in building and enhance their independent living, says Sapna Gupta from the NGO.

She said that support was also provided for developing documentaries to spread awareness on disability related issues such as ‘Early intervention’, ‘Story of a girl with Down Syndrome’ and' Positive story on a girl with Hearing Impairment ', ‘Prarthana’.

Parents and Teachers of these children convey their sincere thanks for all the support given by Coal India for children with disabilities. It has been a great support for the children who are from weaker section of the society, Gupta added.

Besides the trip, the children are taking facilities for speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, special education, computer education, music and theatre.

With the help of all these therapies and activities children have achieved a lot and have shown tremendous improvement in their overall development, she said.

Children with disabilities need interventions and therapies and Special Education for their independent living. Arushi is one of the organisations working for these children since 1989. For the last 32 years Arushi has benefitted many children and individuals with disabilities with the help of various organisations and individuals.