e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: 22 specially-abled kids learn about J&K during 10-day tour

Trip facilitated by Arushi NGO with support of Coal India Ltd. for rehabilitation activities for children with disabilities

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 10:59 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of 22 especially-abled students and their escorts toured Jammu & Kashmir for 10 days. Among other places, they visited Udhampur, Gulmarg and Srinagar.

The visit was facilitated by Arushi NGO, Bhopal with support of Coal India Ltd. for rehabilitation activities for children with disabilities from economically weaker sections of society for the year 2021-22.

The group included children with intellectual disability, visual impairment, hearing impairment, autism and cerebral palsy. The idea of trips was to help the children in building and enhance their independent living, says Sapna Gupta from the NGO.

She said that support was also provided for developing documentaries to spread awareness on disability related issues such as ‘Early intervention’, ‘Story of a girl with Down Syndrome’ and' Positive story on a girl with Hearing Impairment ', ‘Prarthana’.

Parents and Teachers of these children convey their sincere thanks for all the support given by Coal India for children with disabilities. It has been a great support for the children who are from weaker section of the society, Gupta added.

Besides the trip, the children are taking facilities for speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, special education, computer education, music and theatre.

With the help of all these therapies and activities children have achieved a lot and have shown tremendous improvement in their overall development, she said.

Children with disabilities need interventions and therapies and Special Education for their independent living. Arushi is one of the organisations working for these children since 1989. For the last 32 years Arushi has benefitted many children and individuals with disabilities with the help of various organisations and individuals.

Read Also
Bhopal: MP Urdu Akademi to organise lecture, workshop under Talash-e-Jauhar from June 14
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: 22 specially-abled kids learn about J&K during 10-day tour

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs at Bengaluru rave party, dad...

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs at Bengaluru rave party, dad...

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to depose before ED again tomorrow

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to depose before ED again tomorrow

Mumbai: 90% Covid-19 patients in home quarantine

Mumbai: 90% Covid-19 patients in home quarantine

Mumbai: To monetise land banks, MSRDC looks for expert real estate consultants

Mumbai: To monetise land banks, MSRDC looks for expert real estate consultants