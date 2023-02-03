e-Paper Get App
J&K: Heavy snowfall prompts teachers to ask for longer winter vacation

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Photo by Sajad Hameed
Jammu: After the heavy snowfall in border areas, the Jammu and Kashmir Lecturers Association has asked the school education department to extend winter vacation for teachers assigned to the border beyond the initial date of February 20, 2023.

"We request school education department to extend winter vacation for teachers posted in border areas beyond 20th February as due to heavy snowfall they will face hardships & also the exams are to be held in those schools," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir Lecturers Association.

Commenting on the tweet, other teacher associations have asked for the same considerations for the hard zones in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Earlier, the government of Jammu and Kashmir had announced the closure of schools for winter vacations in a phased manner in Kashmir and winter zones of the Jammu division from December 1 to February 28.

