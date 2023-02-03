J&K: Heavy snowfall prompts teachers to ask for longer winter vacation

Representative Image | Photo by Sajad Hameed

Jammu: After the heavy snowfall in border areas, the Jammu and Kashmir Lecturers Association has asked the school education department to extend winter vacation for teachers assigned to the border beyond the initial date of February 20, 2023.

"We request school education department to extend winter vacation for teachers posted in border areas beyond 20th February as due to heavy snowfall they will face hardships & also the exams are to be held in those schools," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir Lecturers Association.

Commenting on the tweet, other teacher associations have asked for the same considerations for the hard zones in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Earlier, the government of Jammu and Kashmir had announced the closure of schools for winter vacations in a phased manner in Kashmir and winter zones of the Jammu division from December 1 to February 28.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Mumbai: Students in limbo after MU postpones winter semester exams indefinitely

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)