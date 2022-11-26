J&K: Govt announces winter vacations for Kashmir schools in phased manner, know dates here

Representative Photo |

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the closure of schools for winter vacations in a phased manner in Kashmir and winter zones of the Jammu division from December 1 to February 28.

The vacation order came after a proposal for winter vacations was sent to the government by the School Education Department, an official from the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) told Free Press Journal.

The department earlier forwarded the proposal to the government for approval and the government decided to announce the closure of schools in a phased manner.

Schools up to class 5th shall observe winter vacation from December 1 to February 28, the classes from 6th to 8th will observe from December 12 to February 28 and those from 9th to 12 standard from December 19 to February 28, the official said.

“The Teaching staff of high and higher secondary schools shall report back to their respective schools on 20th February 2023, so that they remain available for making arrangements regarding the preparation of ensuing examinations.”

All teachers shall remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during the vacation period, reads an official order issued in this regard.

“Any default on part of the head of the schools or staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract strict action under Rules,” it added.

Earlier this month, the J&K government had said that if weather conditions remained conducive, classwork will continue in the schools. It was also informed that the heating facilities for students and staff would be provided in a phased manner from November 15.

Pertinently, the decision was taken as Kashmir has been witnessing an intense cold wave from past more than a week with its all meteorological stations recording sub-zero temperatures. Today, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night.