AMU: J&K student critical after being hit on head with cricket bat by classmate

Aligarh Muslim University | File Photo

Aligarh: A student from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was seriously injured after being hit on the head with a cricket bat during an altercation with a fellow student at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

As per a document from the office of proctor AMU, accessed by Free Press Journal, the incident was reported on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, during a friendly cricket match.

"There was some altercation and the victim was suddenly hit on the head," the document mentions.

The victim student, Sajid Hussian, received grievous injuries in the incident as he is being treated at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College where he continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The AMU statement has identified the attacker as Shobit Singh. Both, the attacker and the victim, are students of second-year B Tech and share a common Nadeem Tareen Hall hostel. Shobit Singh is a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

In this regard, an FIR 602 /2022, under Section 504 and 307 of IPC have been registered. Singh has been arrested and suspended by the AMU authorities as well, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association head Nasir Khuehami, told FPJ.

The varsity earlier witnessed protests after students gathered near Shatabdi Gate and sought arrest and rustication of the attacker.