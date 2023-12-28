JJ Hospital Row: Resident Doctors End Strike Following Transfer of Dermatology Department Head

JJ Hospital resident doctors today started strike but now has been called-off. | On special arrangement

In a significant update regarding the JJ Hospital dispute, the resident doctors have ended the strike that commenced today. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) in a press statement said that the government of Maharashtra has transferred and relieved Dr. Kura from the JJ Hospital.

The MARD statement further said, "We would like to inform you that we are calling off the strike and we are very thankful to the government, Administration and Media that they have prioritised mental health of the resident doctors."

Doctors resuming their duties

After the order came all the residents will be joining their duties with immediate effects. The Dean of the Hospital, Dr. Pallavi Saple in a response to the FPJ said that she received transfer order of Dr. Kura from the higher officials.

However it is still not certain whether the government's decision was on the basis of inquiry report or out of the pressure.

The strike started today

After more than 10 days of mass leave by the resident doctors of the dermatology department, other residents of the JJ Hospital joined the ongoing protest on Thursday at the Hospital. All the residents began their strike over the removal of Dermatology Head, Dr. Mahendra Kura. The first day of the strike saw doctors from various departments joining the protest in solidarity with the Dermat residents.

Earlier the dean of the JJ Hospital, Dr. Saple told the Free Press Journal (FPJ) said that an inquiry report is submitted but the Medical Education Commissioner will reveal the report. Saple said that she cannot comment on the outcome of the inquiry.

Since doctors are on strike there was a concern among administration about handling the patients. The dean said that the protesting doctors are cooperating and faculties are also coordinating with handling patients.