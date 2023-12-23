JJ Hospital Row: Protesting Doctors Apprehensive About Inquiry Report | Photo by BL SONI

The protesting resident doctors of JJ Hospital held a press conference on Friday and complained that the hospital authority has still not taken any action against Dr Mahendra Kura, the dermatology department head.

“It has been 13 days since we submitted our complaint. For the past four days, we have been on mass leave, yet no action or resolution has been seen”, the protesting doctors said in a statement.

MARD on strike

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had earlier decided to go on a strike from Dec 21 onwards, however, they later postponed the decision after Dr Kura was sent on leave.

The resident doctors also raised apprehension regarding the report submitted by the investigation committee consisting of two members of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

After the MARD wrote a letter to Dr Pallavi Saple, the dean, a committee was formed the next day, which included Dr Ajay Chandanwale and Dr VP Kale from the DMER. The committee submitted its report on Tuesday.

Doctors apprehensive of connection

The resident doctors expressed apprehension over a potential connection between the accused and a member of the investigation committee.

The resident doctors said that they are hoping that the committee has conducted a genuine and unbiased interrogation as both the committee members have previously worked with Dr Kura.

They said, “We are uncertain about the final outcome of the report due to the potential connection between Dr Chandanwale and Dr Kura.”

Doctors also alleged downplaying of situation

The press statement of the protesting doctors also alleged that the inquiry committee attempted to downplay the situation.

Meanwhile, Dr Chandanwale informed The Free Press Journal (FPJ) that the investigation is over and the report has been submitted. He declined to disclose anything about the report and assured that it would be made public soon.

A resident doctor (who didn’t want to be named) told the FPJ that Dr Saple was very supportive when they complained about Dr Kura, adding that she initiated the investigation soon after learning about the incident.

The Dean did not respond to the call and messages of the FPJ.