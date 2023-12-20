JJ Resident Docs Go On Mass Leave, Allege Harassment, Threat From Dermatology Head

Mumbai: Residents Doctor slant protest in JJ hospital in Mumbai | Photo by BL SONI

Mumbai: A mass leave started by resident doctors of the dermatology department at South Mumbai's JJ hospital has entered its 11th day with protesting doctors refusing to resume work until their head of department is sacked.

The resident doctors have made serious allegations against the head of the dermatology department, Dr Mahendra Kura, claiming that they are facing mental harassment and even gross negligence by him.

The doctors who went on mass leave against the alleged unprofessional work culture are currently studying in the auditorium near the circular garden at JJ Hospital to avoid academic loss.

The resident doctors have demanded Kira's termination after which the mass leave will be called off.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at the Grant Government Medical College & Sir JJ Group of Hospitals wrote a letter to the Dean of JJ Hospitals Pallavi Saple on Dec 15 alleging 'violation of rules and utter unscientific way of operating a department in a tertiary care hospital’ by Kura.

Shubham Soni, president of MARD, alleged in the letter that the situation has caused a deterioration of mental health among resident doctors of the concerned department. “There isn't a day when at least one of the resident doctors isn't yelled at by him”, Soni wrote.

Soni even accused Kura of shouting, throwing case papers (of patients) back at residents, demeaning or questioning their capability.

The resident doctors also accused the HOD of threatening them by stating that he (Kura) holds a very senior position and can even become the dean (of the hospital) anytime soon.

“This is highly concerning, and we all residents are extremely worried and terrified as after writing the letters our academics and careers are already at stake", said the letter.

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) has seen a copy of the letter sent by the MARD.

While talking to the FPJ, Dr Rahul Vitthal Munde, general secretary of central MARD, accused Kura of undermining the medical advice prescribed by fellow doctors of other departments on various occasions. “Whenever patients admitted under him needed medical advice from specialities beyond his domain, he had a habit of changing advised medications prescribed by specialists from other fields of expertise thus endangering the lives of patients”, he said.

Dr Kura has also been accused of ignoring the mental health of resident doctors.

“Whenever the issue of mental health wellbeing and the sensitivity of the issue of mental health props up, he is quick to make dismissive statements like mental health issues are useless", Munde told FPJ.

The FPJ attempted to reach Dr Kura but he did not respond to calls.

Meanwhile, a committee has been formed to probe the matter under the chairmanship of Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Joint Director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

MARD has threatened an indefinite strike starting from Dec 21, if the HOD is not removed from his post.

The residents will not attend OPD patients and all others, including the Emergency ward, during the strike, the MARD said.