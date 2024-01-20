Jharkhand: School Timings Revised Till January 25 Amid Severe Cold Wave | ANI

Jharkhand government declared a change in timings for schools in the state till January 25 amid severe cold condition.

The order, according to PTI, stated, “With cold wave increasing in the state, classes from KG to class 5 in all categories of government, non-government aided/ non-aided, and private schools will be conducted from 10am to 2pm from January 19 to January 25. For students of 6 to 12, classes will be from 9am to 3pm”.

Cold weather conditions prevail

Abhishek Anand, the head of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, stated that parts of Jharkhand experienced a 10-degree Celsius drop in maximum temperature on Thursday due to cloudy weather and light rain. Chatra's day temperature was 12.3 degrees Celsius, which is 10.5 degrees below the normal, while Dhanbad reached a maximum of 14.2 degrees Celsius, the PTI report said.

Ranchi's day temperature decreased to 20.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, due to dense fog, as per officials. Anand reported, Light to moderate rainfall was observed in various parts of the state in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall, measuring 54.4 mm, was recorded in Simdega district. He also forecasted dry weather from January 19 to January 22, the report added.